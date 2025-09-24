THOMAS: Report shows blanket upzoning makes housing more expensive

I think I am correct to suggest, or rather to accuse, most politicians on Calgary city council of not considering the consequences of their actions.

There are some simple exceptions, such as raising taxes or not clearing snow off the roads in winter; the consequences are an unhappy electorate. Villagers wielding pitchforks at the door.

Then there are decisions, such as closing down major roads in Marda Loop to do infrastructure upgrades. Did anyone on council say, “we’ll be killing businesses there and we should have a solution before the construction starts?”

Did anyone say "the proposed density of the redevelopment of the Viscount Bennett school site was much more than the area could accommodate?"

Did anyone say, “changing the name of Fort Calgary to the Confluence ignores the reason the fort was built”?

When the single use bylaw was passed, did anyone say, “So, what you’re saying is Safeway can’t use plastic bags for my groceries, but I can buy a box of plastic bags at Safeway for my groceries”?

And, blanket upzoning, the worst of the not-well-thought-out decisions. Did anyone say, “wait a minute, we’re going to allow developers to wave buckets of cash in front of people to sell their homes, sending the price of land soaring and then build new homes that, by design, have nothing to do with affordability?"