THOMAS: Secrecy at Calgary City Hall — confidential meeting rules deserve to be broken

When are rules not rules? When they’re over the top, poorly written, plain silly, and, most importantly, when they’re really not needed.

I have rules pertaining to the rules listed above, which are to expose them and then get rid of them.

I’m also sure the rules protecting so-called confidential conversations at City Hall come under one, or all, of the above, and I sense Calgary Ward 14 Councillor Landon Johnston would agree with me.

That’s why, in the very public feud between Johnston and Mayor Jeromy Farkas, I stand with Johnston.

Johnston first gained fame and busted his chops in 2024, starting a petition to remove former Mayor Jyoti Gondek from office. His petition failed because the Municipal Government Act’s rule is that the required number of signatures is 40% of Calgary’s 2019 population, which would be 514,284 verified signatures. That’s a rule that needs changing.

Johnston collected 69,244 signatures, some not verified, but personally I think not getting the required signatures didn’t bother him too much because I believe removing Gondek wasn’t necessarily his point.

The point was to draw attention to Gondek’s dreadful performance as mayor.

Since being elected, Johnston has been a bee in Farkas’ bonnet, questioning council procedures, rules, and regulations when they needed to be questioned and a vocal opponent of confidential council meetings.