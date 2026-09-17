Calgary

THOMAS: Stay in your lane, mayor — Calgary City Council has no business voting on Alberta independence

Mayor Jeromy Farkas wants Calgary to weigh in on Alberta independence, but municipal politicians should stick to fixing pipes, paving roads, and lowering taxes.
Stay in your lane
Stay in your laneImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Calgary City Council
Edmonton City Council
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calgary mayor jeromy farkas
Alberta independence referendum
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