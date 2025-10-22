THOMAS: The politics of members of the new Calgary city council

Common sense during the 2021-2025 version of Calgary City council was hijacked by a far-left wing, woke faction, known here as Gondek’s Gang, that gave Calgarians a series of blunders and misjudgments, fueled by ideology.

There are too many to mention, but high on the list were the bag bylaw, the blanket upzoning bylaw and the renaming of Fort Calgary.

Gondek’s Gang is gone, some choosing not to run for reelection, and some, including its leader, losing their bids to return to office.

So, what does the new bunch look like?

With the understanding there are going to be some recounts, not the least of which will be the votes cast for Mayor-elect Jeromy Farkas and his closest competitor, Sonya Sharp, let’s see what we’re dealing with, based on candidates’ websites and platform materials.

First, and most importantly, there are 10 new faces on council, from both sides of the political aisle and in the centre.

Mayor-elect Farkas has travelled both the left and the right sides, but from where we sit, he has moved to the middle ground.

Farkas says he’s made some mistakes in his previous journeys, and Western Standard is taking his word for it, unless he proves otherwise, then, we won’t hesitate to put his feet to the fire.