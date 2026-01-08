THOMAS: The relationship between Calgary council and administration needs fixing

On Wednesday, Calgary city council welcomed the panel of experts who authoured the Bearspaw south water feeder main report for a question-and-answer session that ran well into the night.

Succinctly, the report says city council and administration were warned more than 20 years ago, after the 2004 McKnight feeder-main failure. At the time, the city was told about the dangers of aging pipes, flawed design, corrosive soils, and steel cables snapping.

Breaks occurred in other North American cities and were acted on. But Calgary didn’t. Despite warnings in 2004, 2011, 2015, 2017, and 2021, recommendations from experts weren’t followed.

That time frame includes the Bronconnier, Nenshi, and Gondek administrations, during which city councils spent millions on ‘world-class’ vanity projects such as the Peace Bridge; a fancy new boulevard on Memorial Dr.; a $100-million facelift of 16th Ave. NW; silly works of art such as the big blue ring in northwest Calgary and the sticks and stones ‘thing’ fronting Canada Olympic Park.

These and other ‘diversions’ were “a function of underestimated likelihood of failure, not appreciating the significant impact of a failure, emphasis on other priorities and occasional periods of operating budget constraints” reads the report, which is a scathing review of city councils and city administration.

You can access the report here.