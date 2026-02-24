THOMAS: Watch Calgary Cllr. Dan McLean call for a truce to the city's war on cars

The new mixed-use development, which was approved by an 11 to 4 vote in council, will be six storeys (24 metres) high, with 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Commercial, retail, or other services are planned for the ground floor fronting 34 Ave. SW.

The parking, what there is of it, will include all of 12 stalls; four stalls for the ground floor commercial and eight stalls for the residential component, at ground level, accessible from the rear lane. That works out to slightly less than 0.2 stalls per residential unit.

But the development will have 83 bicycle stalls, which works out to slightly fewer than two bike stalls per residential unit.

There is Calgary transit bus service on 34 Ave. and nearby 33 Ave. as well as on 14 St. SW, but the closest grocery store is 10 blocks to the west on 34 Ave.

Bringing back a week or two’s supply of groceries will be quite a challenge for those without a car, having to take the bus, and an even larger challenge going back and forth on foot, especially in the six months of winter Calgary can get. Or residents could strap their bags to their bicycles. The option is paying for an Uber or taxi, which takes “affordable groceries” out of the mix.