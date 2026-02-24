THOMAS: Watch Calgary Cllr. Dan McLean call for a truce to the city's war on cars

Calgary Ward 13 Councillor Dane McLean voted against a new multi-family development in South Calgary seeking a development permit because of a lack of parking spaces, saying the City of Calgary has a war against cars, to which Ward 8 Councillor Nathaniel Schmidt responded.
The new mixed-use development, which was approved by an 11 to 4 vote in council, will be six storeys (24 metres) high, with 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Commercial, retail, or other services are planned for the ground floor fronting 34 Ave. SW.
The parking, what there is of it, will include all of 12 stalls; four stalls for the ground floor commercial and eight stalls for the residential component, at ground level, accessible from the rear lane. That works out to slightly less than 0.2 stalls per residential unit.
But the development will have 83 bicycle stalls, which works out to slightly fewer than two bike stalls per residential unit.
There is Calgary transit bus service on 34 Ave. and nearby 33 Ave. as well as on 14 St. SW, but the closest grocery store is 10 blocks to the west on 34 Ave.
Bringing back a week or two’s supply of groceries will be quite a challenge for those without a car, having to take the bus, and an even larger challenge going back and forth on foot, especially in the six months of winter Calgary can get. Or residents could strap their bags to their bicycles. The option is paying for an Uber or taxi, which takes “affordable groceries” out of the mix.
Schmidt’s argument that the new development presents options has more holes in it than the number of bike stalls.
He says if people want parking stalls, they can find developments that have them. But where? The city isn’t approving those anymore.
He says the city isn’t banning cars but is giving the 8,000 people who already live in the Altadore/South Calgary communities who don’t own cars an option to live in the Altadore/South Calgary communities. Huh?
“A place to live where they can save money from month to month because these units would be more expensive with parking,” he said.
So, people save money on buying or renting an apartment because there’s no parking, but he says nothing about the extra monthly costs of transportation. And, when it comes time for the owner to sell, the potential buyers’ pool will be shallow.
To be clear, the building will attract people who want to live in the area because it’s one of the great areas in the city.
The truth is, there will be people who buy apartments in the new development who own cars and will park them on the street; the most common complaint of Calgarians who have seen their neighbourhoods deteriorate because of banket upzoning.
The closest retail outlet to this new development is a liquor store, a half block away, which may be convenient, because the coming new development could drive some to drink.
But, in Calgary, they don’t want you to drive.