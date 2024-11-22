Calgary

THOMAS: Watch Cllr. Sharp's motion seeking accountability from administration shot down by the hateful 8 + 1

"Leadership means responsibility, not indulgence" — Sonya Sharp, on X
Councillor Sonya Sharp
Councillor Sonya SharpCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Councillor Sonya Sharp
Calgary budget deliverations
The Hateful 8

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news