THOMAS: Watch Cllr. Sharp's motion seeking accountability from administration shot down by the hateful 8 + 1

President-elect Donald Trump announced the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, shortly after his re-election, headed up by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. They are tasked with making the US government a leaner, meaner machine and more transparent about where taxpayer dollars are going.Perhaps taking a cue from The Donald, Calgary's Ward 1 Councillor Sonya Sharp introduced a motion in council on Thursday, seeking information on spending by members of administration, from directors and those higher up.It didn't go well for her, as she was castigated by other members of council who voted her motion down, but she stood her ground..An X user named Steve asked the councillor which members of council voted against the motion."Hi Steve, the members of Council that voted against my motion were Mayor Gondek, Councillors Gian-Carlo Carra, Kourtney Penner, Jasmine Mian, Richard Pootmans, Raj Dhaliwal, Peter Demong, Courtney Walcott and Evan Spencer," responded Sharp.