Three Calgary Green Line downtown route options going to executive committee

CALGARY — A report going to the City of Calgary’s executive committee on Sept. 8 will outline three options for the LRT Green Line’s route into and through the downtown core.
Originally the route was to be underground, but the Province of Alberta, which is a co-funder of the line, rejected the plan two years ago, citing costs.
The options are all above ground, two with elevated segments of track and one with surface only track; each with individual costs.
Option 1 would see an elevated track along 10 Ave. and 2 St. S.W. into downtown, joining the existing LRT tracks on 7 Ave. S.W.
Option 2 would see elevated track over 10 Ave. and 1 St. S.E. to 7 Ave.
Option 3 would be a surface track along 10 Ave. with stations at 1 St. and 2 St S.W., with pedestrian connections from the stations to the Plus-15 network.
“Each option represents a different approach to delivering rapid transit through downtown, with different benefits, impacts, costs, risks and long-term outcomes,” says the report.
“Options 1 and 2 require additional funding (option 1 would be $1 billion over available funding and option 2 would be half a billion dollars over available funding),” it says. “These options do not fully respond to concerns raised during previous engagement regarding the long-term impacts on the public realm, community connectivity, and the downtown urban environment.”
“Option 3 is within the available funding envelope, includes a Beltline station, and takes full advantage of the low-floor train system to achieve a more integrated street-level solution,” adds the report. “By avoiding elevated infrastructure through the Beltline and downtown, it better responds to concerns raised during previous engagement and supports long-term public realm and urban design objectives.”
The Executive Committee will review the administration's report on Sept. 8, debating options and/or requesting changes to the plan and then forward a final version to be reviewed by city council.
“Council selection of a downtown segment alignment will allow administration to advance planning, design, procurement, targeted engagement for the selected option, and discontinue work on options not selected by council, as appropriate,” says the report. “Timely direction will keep the project aligned with the funding agreement and provide greater certainty for project costs, procurement planning, and coordination with the Green Line LRT southeast project already under construction.”