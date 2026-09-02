Three Calgary Green Line downtown route options going to executive committee

CALGARY — A report going to the City of Calgary’s executive committee on Sept. 8 will outline three options for the LRT Green Line’s route into and through the downtown core.

Originally the route was to be underground, but the Province of Alberta, which is a co-funder of the line, rejected the plan two years ago, citing costs.

The options are all above ground, two with elevated segments of track and one with surface only track; each with individual costs.

Option 1 would see an elevated track along 10 Ave. and 2 St. S.W. into downtown, joining the existing LRT tracks on 7 Ave. S.W.

Option 2 would see elevated track over 10 Ave. and 1 St. S.E. to 7 Ave.

Option 3 would be a surface track along 10 Ave. with stations at 1 St. and 2 St S.W., with pedestrian connections from the stations to the Plus-15 network.

“Each option represents a different approach to delivering rapid transit through downtown, with different benefits, impacts, costs, risks and long-term outcomes,” says the report.