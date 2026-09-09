Tickets on sale for 113th Grey Cup Festival in Calgary

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Grey Cup Festival that will be hosted in Calgary from November 11 to November 15.The programming announcement for the 2026 Grey Cup Festival occurred on Wednesday at Stampede Park, just outside the Big Four Roadhouse.Speakers included the CEO of Tourism Calgary, Alisha Reynolds; Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport, Andrew Boichenko; and the President of the Calgary Stampeders, Jay McNeil.The speakers discussed not only the particular events that will be hosted at the festival but also the economic benefit that hosting the festival and Grey Cup will have on the city of Calgary."We are expecting 350,000 people to enjoy the festivities over the course of the week," said CEO of Tourism Calgary Alisha Reynolds, "that includes hosting approximately 30,000 visitors from across the country."The Grey Cup and the Grey Cup festival typically serve as the annual meet-up for Canadian football fans from across the country, where fans representing all nine CFL teams gather, regardless of which two teams are actually in the final..Some of the announced programming includes exhibitions representing regional food and culture from all nine CFL cities, kid's zones and family-friendly beer gardens, and nightly concerts from The Trews, Alan Doyle, and a final night "secret ticket" country concert, a concert that Stampeders president Jay McNeil says country music fans "won't want to miss."Who will be performing at the Grey Cup itself is still yet to be revealed, with the annual halftime show performer and national anthem singer not to be revealed until closer to the big game.However, one aspect of the pre-game festivities has been revealed, and that is that the final flight of the Snowbirds in their iconic CT-114 Tutor jets will take place during the singing of O Canada over McMahon Stadium right before the game kicks off.Prices for individual festival events range from $47.25 for the Kick Off Party to $236.25 for a seat at the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon, where football fans will have the opportunity to meet Canadian football legends as well as current stars.