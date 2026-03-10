Time running out to speak at Calgary city council blanket upzoning repeal debate

Calgary city council meets on March 23 to debate repealing Calgary’s blanket upzoning bylaw and restoring the previous low density residential land use districts.
At the public hearing where the bylaw was approved two years ago, more than 735 Calgarians presented in person with more than 6,100 written submissions received by the city.
The same number of Calgarians and submissions, if not more, are expected at the repeal hearing, which could last several weeks.
For those who want to participate, but have yet to register, the city has guidelines.
Written submissions
Written public submissions must be provided to the City Clerk’s Office no later than noon, Monday, March 16, and be in a form which can be reproduced in the written record of the public hearing meeting.
Submissions received after that date will not be accepted and could also be excluded if they do not meet the requirements of .
If you want to provide a written submission to be added to the council agenda go to
Instructions to provide larger files, such as audio-visual files, can be accessed at , under the link “.
Written submissions can also be hand delivered, mailed or faxed, but will not be included in the public portion of the council agenda.
Written presentation materials (such as presentation slides) should be submitted in advance at .
Speaking to council
Speakers can participate remotely or in person. To participate remotely, speakers must pre-register with the City Clerk’s Office and make telephone arrangements.
Public speakers will be grouped in panels, with each speaker given up to five minutes. Once an entire panel has finished, city councillors will each have up to seven minutes to ask questions, if they choose.
The time at which each panel will be called depends on the number of speakers. There is no guarantee if participants register to speak in-person that their panel will speak on the same day.
If public speakers do not provide their written presentation materials (such as presentation slides) by March 16, they must have the consent of the chair to submit the materials to the corporate record for the meeting.
Register online at before the meeting or in person starting on March 23 at the registration desk in the Municipal Building Atrium.
More information about the meeting can be found at and at
General Information
Due to the large number of anticipated public speakers, admission to council chambers will be prioritized for individuals who are registered to speak on panels.
All other access to council chambers will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Meetings will begin at 9:30 am each day.
Live video and seating will be available in the Municipal Building Atrium for those wishing to observe, or are waiting to enter council chambers to speak to council.
Complimentary transit tickets are available to in-person participants to attend the meeting. Six hours of complimentary parking is available to in-person participants.
Go to for more information.