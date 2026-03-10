Time running out to speak at Calgary city council blanket upzoning repeal debate

Calgary city council meets on March 23 to debate repealing Calgary’s blanket upzoning bylaw and restoring the previous low density residential land use districts.

At the public hearing where the bylaw was approved two years ago, more than 735 Calgarians presented in person with more than 6,100 written submissions received by the city.

The same number of Calgarians and submissions, if not more, are expected at the repeal hearing, which could last several weeks.

For those who want to participate, but have yet to register, the city has guidelines.

Written submissions

Written public submissions must be provided to the City Clerk’s Office no later than noon, Monday, March 16, and be in a form which can be reproduced in the written record of the public hearing meeting.