Transgender flag raised at Calgary Municipal Plaza

CALGARY — Members of Calgary city council attended the annual raising of the transgender flag on Municipal Plaza, which it does every March 31, going back to at least 2015, recognizing the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“The flag raising serves to celebrate trans joy, recognize accomplishments, and show support amid rising anti-transgender sentiment,” says the city in a statement.

“The Trans Day of Visibility flag raising is organized to honour the accomplishments and joy of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals.”

City council voted to ban raising national flags from other countries at city hall shortly after being elected last fall, however. Exceptions remain for the Pride flag, transgender flag, Métis flag, and other cultural banners, as confirmed in last fall by the city.

Flags of charitable or non-profit organizations to celebrate a special occasion or achievement in Calgary are also raised on Municipal Plaza.

Flags are flown for one day.

“I was not elected to weigh in on international conflicts, but as mayor, it's my job to show up for every single Calgarian, for every single community,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

“It's very clear that flags like, say, that of the Treaty 7 or the Metis Nation or Pride, these are all about celebrating local Calgarians.”