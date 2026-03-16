UPDATE 5: Water use increased on Sunday, slipping into the red zone

Water usage in Calgary and area crept into the red zone on Sunday, with consumption at 504 million litres.

It was the first day during water restrictions implemented a week ago that consumption on any one day was in the red zone, which the city says in a statement it expected.

“We had a strong start to water savings in week one of planned reinforcement work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main,” said the city’s statement. “Collectively, we kept our use under 500 million litres and in the green zone for the first six days.”

Two major events contributed to unexpected water use.

On Friday a water main break affecting Spruce Cliff and parts of Wildwood and Rosscarrock resulted in a boil water advisory, which was lifted only after crews flushed water through pipes and fire hydrants over several days, using about two million litres of water.

Monday morning, crews responded to a major fire in the southeast, that took an estimated seven million litres of water to fight.

“It’s situations like these that show why it’s critical to have flexibility in our water system,” reads the city's statement. “Because of your strong water saving efforts over the past week, our system and underground storage had enough capacity to respond to these two issues while maintaining essential services.”