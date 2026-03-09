UPDATE: Bearspaw South Feeder Main enters critical construction time; water restrictions in place

CALGARY — The Bearspaw South Feeder Main is out of service in Calgary, making way for critical reinforcement work and water restrictions in place are expected to last four weeks.

The restrictions include Calgary, as well as nearby Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation.

“This shutdown is necessary to complete important reinforcement work and protect our water system,” says Nicole Newton, director of climate & environment at the City of Calgary.

“For the next four weeks, we need everyone to work together to reduce water use while our system is less flexible.”

“We are asking residents to start saving water. Our goal is to keep daily water use below 500 million litres so our system can safely meet demand while the feeder main is out of service, which works out to about 25 litres per person, per day.”

Residents are asked to flush toilets only when needed (each skipped flush saves five litres of water); keeping showers to three minutes saves 21 litres; using dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads, combined usage is 90 litres of water.

Businesses and organizations across the region have already taken steps to conserve water by adjusting operations and reminding customers and staff about restrictions, according to the city, "We are encouraging all businesses to review operations for unnecessary water use; fix leaks and adjust processes where possible, and; share water‑saving expectations with staff and customers."