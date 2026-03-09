UPDATE: Bearspaw South Feeder Main enters critical construction time; water restrictions in place

CALGARY — The Bearspaw South Feeder Main is out of service in Calgary, making way for critical reinforcement work and water restrictions in place are expected to last four weeks.
The restrictions include Calgary, as well as nearby Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation.
“This shutdown is necessary to complete important reinforcement work and protect our water system,” says Nicole Newton, director of climate & environment at the City of Calgary.
“For the next four weeks, we need everyone to work together to reduce water use while our system is less flexible.”
“We are asking residents to start saving water. Our goal is to keep daily water use below 500 million litres so our system can safely meet demand while the feeder main is out of service, which works out to about 25 litres per person, per day.”
Residents are asked to flush toilets only when needed (each skipped flush saves five litres of water); keeping showers to three minutes saves 21 litres; using dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads, combined usage is 90 litres of water.
Businesses and organizations across the region have already taken steps to conserve water by adjusting operations and reminding customers and staff about restrictions, according to the city, "We are encouraging all businesses to review operations for unnecessary water use; fix leaks and adjust processes where possible, and; share water‑saving expectations with staff and customers."
In terms of construction, “crews have adjusted how water moves through Calgary’s drinking water system as the feeder main is out of service and are working around the clock to safely and reliably deliver drinking water,” said Ryan Kidd, deputy director of drinking water.
“Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant pumps have been shut down, valves have been closed to isolate the feeder main and crews are draining water from the pipe.”
“Crews will reinforce nine sections of pipe, including six along 16 Ave. northwest near Sarcee Tr. and three at Point McKay Park.”
Kidd said Calgarians will see water draining near the construction area as crews manage flows across the system, “which are normal and necessary parts of the process. Please be respectful of our crews as they carry out this work as safely and efficiently as possible.”
Road closures and detours in the area are in effect:
“Lane reductions are in place on 16 Avenue near the Sarcee Trail interchange, with one lane open in each direction,” said Kidd.
“The exit ramp from 16 Avenue onto Sarcee Trail and the exit off Sarcee Trail onto westbound 16 Avenue are both closed, while westbound 16 Avenue remains open but changed lane patterns will cause traffic to move slowly.”
Residents in the area, including Bowness, Montgomery and Parkdale have a dedicated place to get information, connect to social services and receive in‑person support at the Community Resource Centre at the Bowness Community Association, open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“This Community Resource Centre is here to support the community through a challenging period,” says John Acheson, leader of community integrations services. “Our staff is available to listen, answer questions and help connect people with services and supports they may need during construction.”
Mayor Jeromy Farkas said he knows how frustrating the process is, but in the end, it will be worthwhile.
“We can get through this. We can get to our planned shutdown in the fall, where we're going to be doing the very same thing and then we're done,” said Farkas. “We'll be in December, we'll have a new pipe underground ready to go and we will never have to go through this again.”
