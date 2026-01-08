UPDATE: Water main work proceeding but more breaks possible

Calgary work crews are making progress on repairs to the Bearspaw water feeder main repairs, as water may be slowly reintroduced to the system in a few days.

This and other information was shared in updates provided by CEMA head, Sue Henry, General Manager Michael Thompson and Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

Henry said the water system remains under strain, with 507 million litres consumed yesterday, which she added was unsustainable.

"The longer we're in the red, the worse it gets," she said, adding the Glenmore Reservoir is dropping and not re-filling as water is delivered to storage reserves across the city.

“Once the pipe is back in service we will be working on a medium term strategy that will stay in place until the replacement feeder main work is complete. This is being done as we cannot guarantee we will not experience another failure as the pipe comes back into service.”

“If each of us saves 30 liters a day, we can return to sustainable levels together.

Thompson said repairs are progressing well.