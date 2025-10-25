UPDATED: Elections Calgary approves mayoral candidate, Sonya Sharp's request for vote recount

Elections Calgary has approved a request from Sonya Sharp to perform a recount of mayoral votes cast for her and Jeromy Farkas, saying in a statement it is "satisfied that the difference between the number of valid ballots marked for the candidate with the highest number of votes and the number of valid ballots marked for the candidate with the 2nd highest number of votes is within 0.5% of the total number of valid ballots marked at the election for that office."
"In keeping with Section 98.2(1)(a) of the LAEA, the recount will be held, Monday, October 27 at 9:30 am in the Big Four Roadhouse on Stampede Park."
“Calgarians deserve absolute confidence that every vote has been counted accurately and that the process is beyond reproach,” said Sharp in a statement. “This request is about strengthening trust in the system.”
Sharp acknowledged recounts are not just a normal part of any democratic process, but also a very important part and, pointing to an example, she added it highlights areas for improvement in Alberta’s municipal election framework.
"In Edmonton’s recent Ward sipiwiyiniwak race, a recount uncovered a discrepancy of over 600 votes due to a data entry error, reversing the initial result," she said in her statement.
“This incident underscores why recounts are vital to maintaining public trust in elections. Calgarians deserve the same level of confidence that every vote is counted accurately, and the process is beyond reproach.”
“We’re hopeful that, regardless of the outcome of the recount, this experience will lead to meaningful updates to the Local Authorities Election Act. Elections across Alberta should be administered with consistent standards, clear procedures, and greater transparency that supports public confidence.”
Sharp showed appreciation for Elections Calgary and all those involved in running the municipal election.
“As someone who believes deeply in civic engagement and accountability, I want every Calgarian to know that this process matters,” said Sharp. “This isn’t just about one election, it’s about protecting the integrity of every election to come. Calgarians deserve a process they can trust, and I’m committed to making sure that trust is earned and upheld.”
A letter sent to the Office of the Calgary Returning Officer, Elections Calgary by Sharp’s legal team shows votes for Farkas and Sharp have increased for each since the initial, unofficial count.
On Oct. 21, the Farkas' votes totalled 91,066, with Sharp at 90,480. On Oct. 23 the totals were Farkas 91,071, Sharp 90,488. Oct 24, the final and official count stood at Farkas 91,071 and Sharp at 90,490.