UPDATED: Elections Calgary approves mayoral candidate, Sonya Sharp's request for vote recount

Elections Calgary has approved a request from Sonya Sharp to perform a recount of mayoral votes cast for her and Jeromy Farkas, saying in a statement it is "satisfied that the difference between the number of valid ballots marked for the candidate with the highest number of votes and the number of valid ballots marked for the candidate with the 2nd highest number of votes is within 0.5% of the total number of valid ballots marked at the election for that office."

"In keeping with Section 98.2(1)(a) of the LAEA, the recount will be held, Monday, October 27 at 9:30 am in the Big Four Roadhouse on Stampede Park."

“Calgarians deserve absolute confidence that every vote has been counted accurately and that the process is beyond reproach,” said Sharp in a statement. “This request is about strengthening trust in the system.”

Sharp acknowledged recounts are not just a normal part of any democratic process, but also a very important part and, pointing to an example, she added it highlights areas for improvement in Alberta’s municipal election framework.

"In Edmonton’s recent Ward sipiwiyiniwak race, a recount uncovered a discrepancy of over 600 votes due to a data entry error, reversing the initial result," she said in her statement.

“This incident underscores why recounts are vital to maintaining public trust in elections. Calgarians deserve the same level of confidence that every vote is counted accurately, and the process is beyond reproach.”

“We’re hopeful that, regardless of the outcome of the recount, this experience will lead to meaningful updates to the Local Authorities Election Act. Elections across Alberta should be administered with consistent standards, clear procedures, and greater transparency that supports public confidence.”