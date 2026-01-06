URGENT PLEA: City officials need immediate water use reduction in Calgary

The City of Calgary is urging Calgarians to take the current situation created by the Bearspaw water main feeder break as extremely serious and to take urgent action to reduce water consumption.

“Calgary’s water system is under significant strain,” said Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Susan Henry. “If we experience an unexpected event, our current consumption levels leave little room to respond. We are reminding Calgarians and our regional partners to help use less water.”

“Crews remain on the scene of the break and are making progress with repairs but water consumption has reached an unsustainable point for the second day in a row, putting our community at risk should an emergency occur,’ added Henry.

Henry said Calgarians used 514 million litres of water on Monday, well above the target zone of 485 litres.

“We know this is not an ideal situation, but we are asking everyone to do what you can to reduce your water usage,” she said.

In a statement, the city said crews are making progress at the break site on 16 Ave. NW, with the affected piece of pipe removed and investigations are ongoing to determine the condition of the pipe on either side of the break.