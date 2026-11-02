US midterms will define Trump's final two years as president

PHOENIX — The mid-term elections are on Tuesday across the US, so named because they come halfway through Donald Trump's second term as president; the next presidential election takes place in November 2026. Elected will be members of the legislative branch of the US government, the Congress, which is somewhat similar to Canada's House of Commons, while at the same time, it is decidedly different. Congress is comprised of the House of Representatives and the Senate and stands as the sole authority for enacting legislation, employing investigative powers, declaring war, with the right to confirm or reject most presidential appointments. There are 435 seats in the House, with the number of representatives each state receives determined by population. The House introduces and passes legislation, originates federal revenue bills, approves federal spending measures and has the exclusive power to impeach a president or other federal official. Impeachment is comparable to bringing formal charges; it does not of itself remove someone from office. All 435 seats are up for election every two years; it is comparable to the Parliament in Canada. Regardless of the population of each of the 50 states, the Senate has 100 seats, two per state. with senators serving six-year staggered terms, so roughly one-third of the seats are contested every two years, with 35 seats up for election this year. .The US Senate reviews legislation passed by the House, confirms most presidential appointments, including federal judges and cabinet officials, approves of treaties and conducts trials following impeachments brought by the House. The Senate bears some semblance to Canada's senate, the largest and most important differences being the terns of office; Canadian senators must retire at age 75 and are political appointees, rather than being elected. When a bill is introduced, both the Senate and House, in most circumstances, must approve the same version of the bill before it can become law, pending the president's signature or veto. Congress can override a veto, with a minimum of a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Also being elected on Tuesday are state governors, as well as state and local officials in many, but not all, jurisdictions, but not for president; the next presidential election is in 2028. At stake in the mid-terms is which party forms a majority in the House and Senate and how each possible outcome affects Trump's ability to govern over the last two years of his presidency, which officially ends in January 2029. Currently, Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers, with the Democrats needing a net gain of four seats in each chamber to take control. .Going forward, there are three possible scenarios that could play out after the election. 1: Trump could have a Congress controlled by Republicans. That would give him the best opportunity to advance his legislative agenda, secure confirmation of appointments, and move federal spending legislation forward. Republican majorities would not guarantee success, however, because individual lawmakers can disagree with the president. 2: Trump could face a divided Congress. Democrats could control House committees and gain greater power to investigate his administration, hold hearings, issue subpoenas where legally authorized and bring impeachment charges. Passing major new legislation would become more difficult, because the Republican-controlled Senate would remain a separate obstacle. House investigations would not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing. 3: Trump could face the strongest congressional opposition. Democrats would control both chambers' leadership and committee agendas, giving them substantial influence over investigations, legislation and federal spending negotiations. They could pass bills, but Trump could veto them and has said he would. Senate procedures can also require more than a simple majority to advance legislation. Consequently, Democratic control of both chambers would not automatically allow the party to enact its entire agenda. .Definitions of majority: In the House, a simple majority of the 435 voting seats is 218; In the Senate, 51 votes constitute a simple majority when all 100 seats are filled, although the vice-president can break a 50–50 tie. Some Senate procedures require a larger threshold. The distinction matters because a party can hold a majority in one chamber and a minority in the other. Winning the House alone is not the same as controlling Congress. The election will shape Trump's final two years, but it will not determine everything he can do. The presidency retains substantial executive powers, and the courts, existing laws and internal divisions within either party will continue to constrain what Congress and the president can accomplish.