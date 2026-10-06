WATCH: Calgary mayor celebrates October as Canadian Islamic History Month

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas proclaimed October to be Canadian Islamic History Month during his Tuesday address to city council."We have the opportunity to mark Canadian Islamic History Month, which is observed each October to celebrate the rich histories, cultures, and meaningful contributions that Muslim communities (make) all across Canada," Farkas said in his opening remarks.The mayor stated that he hoped the month "encourages Canadians to learn more about the diverse experiences of Muslims" and "to foster greater understanding, inclusion, and respect.""The month also serves as an opportunity to recognize the many ways that Muslim Canadians have shaped our country and contributed to our growth and prosperity.".The theme of this year's month is "The Art and Legacy of Islamic Calligraphy," which celebrates the history and artistic quality of Islamic calligraphy."Calligraphy has served as a powerful vehicle for preserving knowledge, communicating ideas, recording history, and conveying spiritual reflection," a description from the Islamic History Month website reads.Farkas closed his remarks by saying, "Together, as Canadians of all faiths, backgrounds, and origins, we can help build stronger, more welcoming communities where everyone feels valued, respected, and included."This marks the 19th year that the month has been celebrated, having been first introduced in 2007.