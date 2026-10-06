Calgary

WATCH: Calgary mayor celebrates October as Canadian Islamic History Month

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas proclaims October as 'Canadian Islamic History Month', marking the 19th year the month has been commemorated as such
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas announces the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month at city council on Tuesday
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas announces the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month at city council on TuesdayScreengrab from @junonewscom
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Jeromy Farkas
Mayor Jeromy Farkas
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