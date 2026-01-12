WATCH: Pro-Khamenei supporter takes kick to the unmentionables as he's beaten on Calgary street

A man who disrupted a protest in support of the ongoing Iranian uprising in Calgary was left with a ripped shirt and a sore manhood after reportedly shouting pro-regime slogans at demonstrators in front of the Harry Hays federal building. .The video shows two men seemingly disrupting and taunting protesters at the rally in support of the Iranian people. After being confronted, the first man tries to headbutt or punch one of the protesters, which then sets off the brawl.The first man then falls out of frame, and the protesters push the other man onto a car and begin to batter him until he falls to the ground, where he is then kicked mercilessly.After the melee disperses, the man is able to get to his feet but then gets a final kick to the goolies as the police can be seen arriving.The scuffle comes as protests have erupted across Iran and amongst the vast Iranian diaspora over an uprising against the current regime. Protesters are looking to topple the current Iranian regime, which is an Islamic theocratic republic headed by Supreme Leader, or Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei.The protest in Calgary is one of countless protests by Iranians around the world calling for an end to the theocratic regime, which has controlled the country since 1979.