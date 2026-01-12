Calgary

WATCH: Pro-Khamenei supporter takes kick to the unmentionables as he's beaten on Calgary street

A shouting match turned into a violent beating after counter protesters try and disrupt Iranian freedom demonstration
A swift kick to the unmentionables on a pro-regime supporter disrupting the Iranian freedom protest in CalgaryScreengrab from @l3v1at4an on X
Yyc
Calgary
Fight
Yyccc
Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei
Iranian regime change
Iranian protests

