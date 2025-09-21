WATCH: U of C students report tensions with Revolutionary Communist Party amid allegations of trespassing and harassment

Concerns have been raised by students regarding the activities of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) on the University of Calgary campus.According to student Michael Harris, members of the group have been distributing pamphlets, posting signs, and engaging students with messaging that advocates for a communist revolution.Harris, the president of the student organization Students for Liberty, said the RCP has been active at the university for several years. He alleged that the group has on multiple occasions trespassed on campus property, including breaking into buildings to post materials..“Over the last two or three years, I’d say they’ve probably received six or seven trespassing notices and three harassment notices,” he claimed, adding that enforcement from campus authorities has been limited.Harris also described what he characterized as aggressive tactics, including approaching students coming off the train and pressuring them to accept pamphlets. “If you don’t take their material, they may follow you,” he said. However, he acknowledged that interactions vary, and in some cases, members leave when students decline."UCalgary is aware of the conduct concerns being raised and is looking into this matter in accordance with our policies and procedures. Our top priority is always the safety of our students, faculty and staff. No further comment will be made on this matter," the University of Calgary said to The Western Standard in a statement.Posters criticizing capitalism have appeared in both campus buildings and residence areas, which Harris said violates university rules. He expressed concern that either residents are ignoring housing contracts or individuals are gaining unauthorized access..The RCP has also drawn attention for its online presence. Harris noted that the group shares accounts of its activities on Instagram, including incidents of trespassing and protests.In addition to concerns about disruptive activity, recent comments about U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk have also stirred debate on campus. Following Kirk’s assassination, Harris alleged that members of the RCP, as well as some students and professors, made celebratory or insensitive remarks. “Even if you don’t agree with him, glorifying someone’s death is inappropriate,” he said.