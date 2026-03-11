Water consumption in Calgary area stays in green zone; construction proceeding on feeder main

Residents in the Calgary area are doing their part to conserve water while the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is being repaired and replaced.

On the second day of water restrictions (Tuesday) in the city, as well as Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore, water use stayed in the ‘green zone’, at 494 million litres, which is below the targetted rate of 500 million litres.

In a news release, the city said, “Thank you to everyone taking everyday actions to save water. It is making a meaningful difference while the critical work is being completed. Please keep doing your part and help us spread the word about the steps you are taking to save water.”

On the construction site in northwest Calgary, work is going according to schedule, with two out of three sections of the feeder main pipe having been fully drained, and the city is continuing to drain water from one final section of pipe.

“Excavation to expose the feeder main across all work areas to enable reinforcement work continues and is also currently on schedule,” said the city’s release.

The city reminds drivers in the area there are lane closures and land reductions in the construction zone