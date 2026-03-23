Water consumption on Sunday: residents 499 million litres; City of Calgary five million litres

Residents of Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation used 499 litres of water on Sunday, while the City of Calgary used five million litres to refill a section of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main.

This temporarily increased water demand, means usage was technically in the green zone.

“Your water-saving actions were especially important in helping us manage that demand and help us keep water flowing across the region until the entire pipe is back in service,” said Michael Thompson, general manager, infrastructure services with the City of Calgary.

“As we enter our third week of planned reinforcement work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, we want to thank Calgarians and our neighbours for continuing to reduce your water use,” said Thompson.

He added the city cannot return the feeder main to full service until all reinforcement work is complete.

“We know saving water takes extra effort and by staying focused on these daily water-saving actions, we can finish strong in the green zone and ensure we have enough capacity in our system to respond to unexpected issues or emergencies,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

“We are asking everyone to continue saving 25 litres of water per person, per day, by flushing toilets only when needed. keeping showers to three minutes or less, and running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads.