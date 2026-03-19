Water consumption slips into the red zone; not enough to whine about

For only the second time since water restrictions went into effect in Calgary and area, consumption slipped into the red zone on Wednesday, coming in at 501 million litres, one million above the target of 500 million per day.
“As we wrap up the second week of planned reinforcement work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, we want to thank Calgarians and our neighbours in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation for continuing to reduce water use,” said Michael Thompson general manager of services with the city. “We know the desire to start some outdoor spring cleaning is kicking in as the weather warms up, but with a few weeks still to go, we ask everyone to keep up the great water savings work they have done so far.”
By flushing toilets only when needed, keeping showers to three minutes and less and running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads, 25 litres per day, per person can be saved, says the city.
“Even if you don’t live near the immediate construction area, the water flowing to your taps is all coming from the same place,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “If everyone can stay focused on these daily actions, we can help keep our system stable and water flowing reliably to your taps while the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is out of service.”
On the construction site, crews continue to make progress on the planned reinforcement of the feeder main, said Thompson.
“We are reinforcing a total of nine pipe segments, six on 16 Ave. NW near Sarcee Tr. and three in Point McKay Park,” he said. “Rebar work on the final pipe segments is now complete. Concrete pours will continue for the remainder of the week. Concrete curing is underway for completed pours.”
Crews are also backfilling around the pipe at segments where concrete has cured and valve replacement at the Shaganappi Pump Station will be completed this weekend, at which point refilling that section of the pipe will begin.
“This is only one section out of a total of three, and we won’t be able to refill the others and bring it back into service until the reinforcement and backfilling are complete,” said Thompson. “Refilling this one section will use about five million litres of water, from the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, which will temporarily increase overall water demand over the weekend or into Monday.”
“Those in the area may see water released at Shaganappi Pump station and into the river as refilling is completed.”
Construction will begin on Tuesday on the final micro-tunnelling shaft for the new steel pipe at 16 Ave. near 44 St. NW.
“A work area will be set up in the parking lot on the south side of 16 Ave. and will remain in place until the new pipe is in operation in December 2026,” said Thompson.
Traffic flows will be impacted including short-term lane closures on March 24 and 25 on eastbound 16 Ave. and beginning April 1, for two weeks, eastbound lanes closed on 16 Ave. with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction.
“Calgarians have stepped up in a big way every single day, making small changes and those small decisions are adding up in a very big way,” said Farkas. “I know it's been almost two weeks already. I know it hasn't been easy. We've been doing such a strong job that even when we've edged just over the threshold by about one million litres, you've shown that we can quickly get right back into the Green Zone.”
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