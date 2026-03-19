Water consumption slips into the red zone; not enough to whine about

For only the second time since water restrictions went into effect in Calgary and area, consumption slipped into the red zone on Wednesday, coming in at 501 million litres, one million above the target of 500 million per day.

“As we wrap up the second week of planned reinforcement work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, we want to thank Calgarians and our neighbours in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation for continuing to reduce water use,” said Michael Thompson general manager of services with the city. “We know the desire to start some outdoor spring cleaning is kicking in as the weather warms up, but with a few weeks still to go, we ask everyone to keep up the great water savings work they have done so far.”

By flushing toilets only when needed, keeping showers to three minutes and less and running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads, 25 litres per day, per person can be saved, says the city.

“Even if you don’t live near the immediate construction area, the water flowing to your taps is all coming from the same place,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “If everyone can stay focused on these daily actions, we can help keep our system stable and water flowing reliably to your taps while the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is out of service.”