Water consumption stays in green zone in Calgary and area

Calgarians, as well as residents of Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation have been under water restrictions for 17 full days and, with the exception of one day, all of them have seen water consumption in the ‘green zone’ set by the city as less than under the 500 million litres per day.

Tuesday’s consumption was 496 million litres, said the city in a statement.

“Thank you, Calgary and our surrounding neighbours, for all your water-saving efforts. They make a huge difference, reads the statement, adding, “We are asking everyone to save 25 litres of water per person, per day, by flushing toilets only when needed; keeping showers to three minutes or less, and; running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.”

“With only two-and-half weeks of restrictions to come we can keep the green streak going and reduce risk to our system while the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is out of service.”

Work crews are focused on reinforcing nine pipe segments, including six on 16 Ave. N.W, near Sarcee Tr. and three segments in Point McKay Park.

“Crews are finishing rebar installation on the final pipe segments, and concrete pours will continue through the rest of the week,” said the city. “Concrete is already curing on completed sections, and once done, crews will begin backfilling around the pipe.”

Traffic flows have been disrupted with closures and detours and the city asks drivers in the area to follow posted signage and give crews space to work safely.