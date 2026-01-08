Water main break update from Calgary Mayor Farkas: we could soon be out of water

Work on the Bearspaw south water feeder main break is progressing, said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas in a post on X Wednesday night, adding Calgarians, as well as residents of Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Strathmore and Chestermere need to step up on bringing down their water consumption.

“Crews made great progress today!!!,” wrote Farkas. “The new segment of pipe was put into place last night and welding of the new section to the existing pipe was completed today. Back filling of the area around the pipe began this evening. Work is moving in the right direction, but we still need Calgarians to continue to conserve water. Small actions make a big difference. Find out how to save water and stay informed at https://www.calgary.ca/emergencies/feeder-main-repair/bearspaw-water-main-break.html?redirect=/watermainbreak .”

Farkas added work crews “are right now in the trenches as we speak, accelerating as quickly as possible this immediate short-term repair.”

The water supply is at a critical level said Farkas.

“It’s a very finite supply and like a countdown of a clock,” he said. “Once that clock hits zero, we are out of water. Usage remains well above the city's sustainable target. We're in a very dangerous situation where, if current trends continue, we cannot guarantee that the fire department has the amounts of needed water to respond to emergencies.”