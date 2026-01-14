Water main repair work winding down; Friday targetted as final day

Most of the heavy work to repair the Bearspaw South Feeder Main break has been completed and water is being reintroduced into the repaired pipe, with Friday being targetted as the full completion date.

Traffic in the area will soon return to its regular flow, said Sue Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

“Early this morning, eastbound 16 Ave. was fully reopened ahead of the morning commute,” said Henry, adding the road will reopen in phases.

“Right now, one lane is open, the right turn lane and curb land remain closed and crews will be back in the spring to complete a more permanent repair.”

Even as repair work winds down, some crews will remain on site.

“This increased presence of crews and emergency responders will be in place until approximately Friday,” said Henry.

“The protective measures such as the partial removal of the flood berm, installing barriers along the pathways, clearing catch basins, replacing manhole covers and having pumps ready to deploy in low lying areas is complete.”

Henry said water consumption dropped to 499 million litres on Tuesday.

"It’s a move in the right direction and I want to thank and acknowledge every Calgarian that is helping,” she said.

“We need your help just a little bit longer to conserve water as we get closer to having the Bearspaw feeder main in service. We will continue to keep you updated and look forward to lifting these restrictions very soon.”