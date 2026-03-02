Water restrictions for Calgary and area to last four weeks

The City of Calgary, as well as Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore will be under water restrictions for four weeks, said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas on Monday.
“From March 9 through April 9, Calgary will undergo a planned water main shutdown, one of two scheduled shutdowns required this year so we can reinforce the existing Bearspaw south feedermain (BSFM) and ensure it remains stable and reliable until the full replacement is completed later this year,” said Farkas.
“Since it first ruptured in the summer of 2024, our city has had to adapt in ways none of us anticipated. We've asked you to change daily routines, to conserve, and to step up for your neighbours, and today, we are asking you to do that once again.”
Michael Thompson, general manager of city services, says the BSFM shut down is required in order for the city to reinforce sections of pipe that are experiencing enhanced levels of deterioration.
“These reinforcements are intended to support continued operation of the BSFM until the new parallel steel pipe is completed in December,” said Thompson, adding hazard warnings that the water system may not provide adequate water to fight fires; low water pressure in the system can lead to a city-wide boil water advisory, and; if there is a major plant or water system failure, there could be no water available.
“As of March 9, no outdoor water use will be permitted, and indoor water conservation will be needed to make sure that there is enough water to meet urgent needs,” said Thompson.
“While the feeder main is out of service, the city will be supplying most of its water to Calgary and neighbours in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation from only one treatment plant. This means that we cannot get as much water as normal from our plants to your taps”
“We need to keep our water use below 500 million litres per day to stay out of the risky red zone. If we use more water than our plant can supply, our water system will be at increased risk. This could mean that we cannot get as much water as normal from our plants to your taps.”
The city is asking everyone to keep showers to three minutes or less; flush toilets only when needed; only run dishwashers and washing machines when there is a full load, and; find and fix leaks in your home
The city has its own conservation plan said Thompson.
“We will only wash city vehicles when needed for health and safety, we are finding and fixing leaks and planning other water saving measures at our recreation facilities, avoiding outdoor water use except when needed for health and safety, and we are asking employees to be mindful of their water use, including work from home if their jobs allow, to reduce the need for flushes during the work day,” he said.
“Teams have been busy reaching out directly to businesses and organizations to encourage them to reduce water use. We are also working directly with the municipalities of Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation, who share our water supply.”
There will be traffic congestions in the areas near the repair work.
“This week crews will begin mobilizing to the areas where planned reinforcements will take place.” said Thompson. “We will begin removing sections of the concrete medians that divide westbound and eastbound 16 Ave. NW to prepare for traffic detours. The westbound exit from 16 Ave. onto Sarcee Trail will remain closed.”
Farkas said he understands the inconvenience of water restrictions.
“I know it's frustrating to hear that we must once again conserve water. And I understand that for many families this feels like deja vu. But we've been through this before and we know what works when Calgary pulls together. Small individual actions add up to citywide impact,” he said, adding the work is vital.
“Let me be clear, this work is preventative, it is deliberate, and it is necessary. We're reinforcing this pipe now so that it can safely carry us through to December when a brand new feeder main will be fully installed and operational."
"That new pipe will solve this issue for good.”