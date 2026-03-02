Water restrictions for Calgary and area to last four weeks

The City of Calgary, as well as Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore will be under water restrictions for four weeks, said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas on Monday.

“From March 9 through April 9, Calgary will undergo a planned water main shutdown, one of two scheduled shutdowns required this year so we can reinforce the existing Bearspaw south feedermain (BSFM) and ensure it remains stable and reliable until the full replacement is completed later this year,” said Farkas.

“Since it first ruptured in the summer of 2024, our city has had to adapt in ways none of us anticipated. We've asked you to change daily routines, to conserve, and to step up for your neighbours, and today, we are asking you to do that once again.”

Michael Thompson, general manager of city services, says the BSFM shut down is required in order for the city to reinforce sections of pipe that are experiencing enhanced levels of deterioration.

“These reinforcements are intended to support continued operation of the BSFM until the new parallel steel pipe is completed in December,” said Thompson, adding hazard warnings that the water system may not provide adequate water to fight fires; low water pressure in the system can lead to a city-wide boil water advisory, and; if there is a major plant or water system failure, there could be no water available.