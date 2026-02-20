Water restrictions resume in Calgary and area on March 9 as feeder main repairs continue

CALGARY — Work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main (BSFM) is proceeding with plans in place to reinforce up to nine segments of the existing pipe to support operations and stability
“Due to the critical condition of the BSFM and its importance in Calgary’s drinking water system, the city is reinforcing sections of pipe that are experiencing enhanced levels of deterioration,” said General Manager, Water Services, Michael Thompson on Friday.
“These reinforcements are intended to support continued operation of the BSFM until the new parallel steel pipe is completed and can take over service from the current line.“
The city’s plan is to begin reinforcement work for six segments of pipe along 16 Ave. NW, near Sarcee Tr. on March 9 that is expected to last approximately four weeks.
“This requires the feeder main to be taken out of service, at which time Calgary and surrounding areas served by the pipe will be under water use restrictions including conservation of indoor water consumption and elimination of all outdoor uses.”
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the BSFM feeds water to more than just Calgary.
“Today is about urgency and it's about what our entire region can achieve together. What we're announcing today affects Calgary, but it also affects the Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore because we share a water system and this is a shared challenge,” said Farkas.
“I want to be clear, we are moving faster than anything we've ever built before and success depends on more than engineering. It depends on people across the entire region.”
Farkas said the system can reliably supply up to 485 million litres of water daily.
“That number matters,” he said. “Staying under that limit keeps the entire region moving forward and going over it puts the mission at risk for everyone.”
“Beginning March 9, citywide outdoor water restrictions and indoor voluntary conservation measures will be in effect, and similar conservation efforts will be essential across the region. We're asking everyone to save 25 to 30 litres of water per day. And when more than a million people across multiple communities each do our small part, the collective impact is enormous.”
The city asks everyone to keep showers to three minutes or less. Flush only when necessary and use dishwashers and laundry only when full.
“Build the habits now so when restrictions begin, we are already aligned community-to-community,” said Farkas.
The city cannot guarantee that the pipe will not break unexpectedly again before or after the reinforcement work takes place, said Thompson.
“If another break occurs before the planned reinforcements, crews will move immediately to complete portions of the reinforcement work at the same time as the break repair. Preparations are underway to allow crews to mobilize as quickly as possible if this occurs,” he said.
”We understand that these reinforcements will have impacts on the community and we are working with those directly impacted and more information on construction will continue to be shared.”
Regular updates are available at calgary.ca/bsfmreinforcements