Water restrictions resume in Calgary and area on March 9 as feeder main repairs continue

CALGARY — Work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main (BSFM) is proceeding with plans in place to reinforce up to nine segments of the existing pipe to support operations and stability

“Due to the critical condition of the BSFM and its importance in Calgary’s drinking water system, the city is reinforcing sections of pipe that are experiencing enhanced levels of deterioration,” said General Manager, Water Services, Michael Thompson on Friday.

“These reinforcements are intended to support continued operation of the BSFM until the new parallel steel pipe is completed and can take over service from the current line.“

The city’s plan is to begin reinforcement work for six segments of pipe along 16 Ave. NW, near Sarcee Tr. on March 9 that is expected to last approximately four weeks.

“This requires the feeder main to be taken out of service, at which time Calgary and surrounding areas served by the pipe will be under water use restrictions including conservation of indoor water consumption and elimination of all outdoor uses.”

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the BSFM feeds water to more than just Calgary.

“Today is about urgency and it's about what our entire region can achieve together. What we're announcing today affects Calgary, but it also affects the Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore because we share a water system and this is a shared challenge,” said Farkas.

“I want to be clear, we are moving faster than anything we've ever built before and success depends on more than engineering. It depends on people across the entire region.”