Calgary

Water restrictions return to Calgary and area as Bearspaw South Feeder Main repairs near completion

Bearspaw south feeder main repairs in Calgary
Bearspaw south feeder main repairs in CalgaryCity of Calgary
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Mayor Jeromy Farkas
Bearspaw south feeder main repairs
Craig Michael Thompson
Watwe retsrictions in Calgary
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