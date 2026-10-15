Water restrictions return to Calgary and area as Bearspaw South Feeder Main repairs near completion

Stage 4 indoor and outdoor water restrictions are returning to Calgary and area on Nov. 4, as the Bearspaw South Feeder Main replacement nears completion and connection to the existing water system. "The November connection is a significant phase of the project because it is when the new feeder main will be integrated into Calgary’s existing water system," said Michael Thompson, chief operating officer, water, at the city. "Over the past several months, our focus has been on advancing construction while securing the specialized materials needed to complete this work.” “With the majority of those materials now on-site in Calgary and the rest of the materials scheduled to arrive on time, we're positioned to move into this final phase and deliver on a key investment in Calgary’s water infrastructure that will help reduce the risk of future major disruptions." “This connection marks one of the final steps of installation for the new feeder main. Once connected, crews will begin the final commissioning work required to bring the new pipe into service by the end of this year.” Thompson said he expects the water restrictions to last four weeks, to reduce demand during a period when supply is limited..“During this period, the amount of water that can be distributed across the city will be significantly reduced to 500 million litres a day. We need to stay below this number and ensure we have sufficient water for everyone, including firefighting, if needed.” Outdoor watering during the restrictions period will not be allowed in Calgary, with residents in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation being asked to follow the city’s restriction guidelines. “Run dishwashers and laundry only when full, flush toilets only when needed, and take shorter showers of abput three monutes,” said Thompson. "We know Calgarians have already done a tremendous job reducing water use when needed and the actions people take during this period will help us complete this work safely and successfully while protecting water services across the city.” Once the new feeder main has been connected, the new line will be prepared for service, including disinfecting the pipe, filling it with water and completing the water quality testing required before the new feeder main can be brought into operation. This process will take approximately two to three weeks. Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the project is on track for the new feeder main to be fully operational by the end of the year. .“Last year when the Bearspaw South Feeder main cells feeder main failed again, we were reminded about just how vulnerable our city had become,” said Farkas. “Our water supply was at risk, our businesses faced uncertainty, and Calgarians were once again asked to make sacrifices. We made a promise not simply to repair what was broken, but also build a stronger system and move with an urgency our city had never seen before.” “Today we are on the verge of delivering on that promise, a four year project completed in just eleven months.”