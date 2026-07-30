Well-known Calgary Second World War vet Capt. Bill Wilson passes away, age 101

Local icon and Second World War veteran Captain William "Bill" Wilson has passed away at the age of 101.Wilson was well known in the Calgary area for his involvement with The Military Museums, HMCS Tecumseh, as well as his involvement with countless other organizations related to the armed forces.Wilson was born in Winnipeg on November 5, 1924, and at a young age, enlisted to serve his country during the ongoing war in Europe.Serving aboard HMCS Ottawa, Wilson was present on D-Day and served in the Battle of the Atlantic, hunting German U-boats to keep shipping lanes between North America and Britain open.A statement put out by HMCS Tecumseh stated that Wilson's "dedication to the Royal Canadian Navy, his unwavering commitment to service, and the lasting impact he had on those who served alongside him leave behind a legacy that will not be forgotten. Through his leadership, mentorship, and devotion to Canada, he helped shape generations of sailors and strengthened the naval community he cared so deeply about.".Wilson was renowned for his optimistic outlook on life, an outlook he wished to imprint onto others. As his obituary says, "he inspired countless people through his optimism, generosity, and determination."He was a known fixture in the Calgary naval and military community and was even featured recently in a Western Standard article about the decision of the Canadian government to purchase German submarines, something he was very familiar with.His obituary, written by his family, sums Wilson up more than any writer ever could."Bill will be remembered as a devoted family man, mentor, patriot, and friend whose legacy of leadership, service, and community spirit will continue to inspire generations of Canadians."A celebration of life for Wilson will be held at HMCS Tecumseh on Monday, August 10, at 2 p.m.