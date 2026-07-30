Calgary

Well-known Calgary Second World War vet Capt. Bill Wilson passes away, age 101

Local naval and military icon Captain William "Bill" Wilson has passed away at the age of 101
Captain Bill Wilson RCN
Captain Bill Wilson RCN
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Calgary
Canadian Armed Forces
Royal Canadian Navy
Bill Wilson
World War Two
Captain Bill Wilson
HMCS Tecumseh
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