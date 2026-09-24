Work on Bearspaw south feeder main nearing completion; water restrictions to be announced

CALGARY — Work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main replacement is nearing completion, with 80% of the new pipe now installed across the initial stages, according to the City of Calgary. A majority of the materials required to get to 100% completion are on hand, said Darren Finney, manager, major projects. “We are pleased to have more than 90% of the project materials required to complete the project on-site in Calgary, including 93% for the steel pipe,” says Finney. “Crews continue to make strong progress across both stages, and we remain on track for the new feeder main to be in service by the end of the year.” Construction of the project began in January, shortly after the main broke on Dec. 30 last year. Stage A construction began in January and the concrete carrier pipe and new steel feeder main between the Shaganappi Pump Station and 73 St. N.W. is now complete. Construction is still underway in the area, with crews continuing valve chamber installation, pipe welding and work on supporting infrastructure. “Stage B open-cut construction along 34 Ave. N.W. in Bowness began in June and remains on schedule,” says Finney. “More than 1.6 km of steel feeder main pipe has been installed, representing approximately 61% of the stage’s alignment. Pipe installation is complete on seven of the 13 blocks with another three currently underway.” .The Bearspaw South Feeder Main will be shut down in order to connect it to a new feeder main to the existing water system. “Pipe tie-in connections at various locations along the new feeder main pipe will include open-cut construction similar to ongoing Stage B construction,” says Finney. “Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions and indoor water conservation will be required during this time.” Finney did not provide dates of the shut down as they have yet to be determined. “Feeder main commissioning is estimated to begin in December. Once the pipe is connected, the water restrictions will be lifted, but we still need to fill, disinfect and complete water quality testing before the new feeder main is in service,” he says, adding the estimated date ranges are subject to change based on construction timelines and project logistics. Recent condition assessments by the city identified locations on sections of the Bearspaw South Feeder main along Parkdale Blvd. that require targetted repairs that will help maintain the pipe's long-term reliability. “The repairs will involve 24/7 construction, excavating locations, removing sections of pipe and replacing them with new steel segments," says Finney. .In a statement, the city said, “We continue to work directly with residents, businesses and property owners affected by construction. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the project team. Community members are encouraged to attend upcoming information sessions and can register online at calgary.ca/bearspawfeedermain.” The Community Resource Centre at the Bowness Community Association is open Monday and Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm. The Bearspaw South Feeder Main Construction Liaisons are available at the Community Resource Centre on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For project information and construction updates, visit calgary.ca/bearspawfeedermain