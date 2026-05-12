2026 Census asking people to disclose sexual orientation

The 2026 Canadian Census began earlier this month, and this year’s questionnaire includes questions about sexual orientation and gender.One in four Canadian households will receive the long-form questionnaire, which asks household members aged 15 and older to disclose their sexual orientation.This represents 25% of the Canadian population, while the remaining 75% of households will receive the short-form questionnaire, which does not include this question.According to reports, Question 36 of the 83-question form asks respondents aged 15 and older about their sexual orientation..Respondents can choose between:Heterosexual (i.e. straight)Lesbian or gayBisexual or pansexualA custom write-in option Census forms are typically completed by one person on behalf of the household, meaning some parents could end up answering the question for their children if they are 15 years of age or older.According to Statistics Canada, this is the first year the question will appear on the long-form questionnaire, and it is intended to fill data gaps and support programs related to equality, healthcare, and social policy.The question is aimed at helping ensure equal opportunities and representation in Canada’s social, cultural, and economic life, as this information is not currently available in census data..Canada joins countries such as New Zealand, Ecuador, and the U.K., which have included similar questions in their censuses in previous years.Completion of the census forms is mandatory under the Statistics Act, with penalties of up to a $500 fine for refusing to participate.