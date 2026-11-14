Canadian

A LOOK TO THE FUTURE: What the population of each province and territory is projected to be by 2050

A ranking of all 13 provinces and territories by what their projected populations will be in the year 2050
A crowd of people outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto
A crowd of people outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre in TorontoBy Vlad Podvorny from Wikipedia
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Population Growth
Canada’s population
Canada population growth
Alberta population
Alberta population growth rate
Canada population projections
Population projections of provinces and territories