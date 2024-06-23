A mansion with a story of rum running, Al Capone, Paul Martin Sr., Lester Pearson and a guy named Trudeau

The Devonshire Lodge, also known as the Low-Martin House, was commissioned by Harry Low, a 1920s cross-border rum runner, with construction starting in 1927 at what was then a whopping $150,000 (about $2,630,000 in 2024 money) in the Walkerville area of Windsor. According to files from the Windsor Public Library, the Devonshire Lodge was about as ostentatious as its owner, incorporating several architectural styles and placed kitty-corner on the property instead of having the front face the street. .Harry and his wife Nellie moved into the home in 1928 and while there hosted a number of infamous guests, including Chicago gangster Al Capone and members of Detroit’s Purple Gang, also known as the Sugar House Gang, a criminal mob of bootleggers and hijackers made up mostly of Jewish gangsters. They operated across the river in Detroit, MI during the 1920s during the Prohibition era and came to be Detroit's dominant criminal gang. .The year 1934 wasn’t a good one for Harry and Nellie. He came under suspicion in the murder of a bookkeeper for the Carling Brewery and was charged for other crimes, causing him to declare bankruptcy, defaulting on the mortgage and losing the home. The lodge was buffeted by rough financial seas for a few years after that, being put up for auction for $180,000, with no offers of more than $20,000, even after the bid price was reduced to $25,000. It was taken off the market until it was sold in 1938 for $28,000 by a lady named Helen Wells, who lived there until her death in 1949. Her estate sold the house to Donald Duff for $25,000, who maintained ownership until 1960, when it was bought by Alice Eleanor Martin, the wife of Paul Martin Sr. During their ownership, the Martins played hosts to sitting Prime Ministers Lester Pearson and Pierre Trudeau in the home, which the Martins owned until their deaths in 1995. It was sold that year for $650,000, with the new owners putting it up for sale at a price of $1.2 million, but attracting no buyers until 2008 when it sold for $460,000. The new owners planned to add $500,000 worth of renovations to the home, which by then had received a heritage designation. The renovations never happened but in 2012, the home was sold with the new owner doing renovations to restore the home to its former glory and current conditions, which were finished by 2014. .Devonshire Lodge, now considered to be “one of the jewels of the Walkerville neighbourhood in Windsor,” according to the online real estate portal, Zoocasa, is back on the market for $2,999,999. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a 1,200-sq-ft coach house apartment. “The home’s exterior embraces its historic charm with distinct windows, arches, stone bricks, a turret and a multi-tiered roof,” says Zoocasa.”The home still maintains its original charm through detailed craftsmanship as seen in the decorative ceiling accents, intricate trims, and elegant wood accents.” A spiral staircase greets visitors to the home. .The living room features a unique pattern on the ceiling and trim reminiscent of the home’s history and includes a wood-burning, stone fireplace, surrounded by lounging chairs, and a piano. "The dark wood accents used for doors, shelving, and ceilings create a luxurious atmosphere in several rooms throughout the home." says Zoocasa. .The dark wood theme extends into the kitchen, which features the same ceiling accents and trimmings as well as a vintage ice box refrigerator, gas stovetop, an island with a breakfast bar and a large sink. ."The bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and built-in shelves that can be used as a bookshelf or to store other goods," says Zoocasa. "The window seat is located by the foot of the bed and the stained glass windows allow natural light to flow in, creating an airy feel." .On the grounds is the coach house, complete with a bedroom and other facilities for guests or an au pair’s living quarters. .The Devonshire Lodge listing is here