Canadian

‘Above all, Albertans chose Canada’: Carney hails decisive referendum result

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red DeerCPAC screenshot
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Canada
Alberta
Referendum
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Pierre Poileivre
Federalism
Canpoli
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Western Standard
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