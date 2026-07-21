'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING': Viral post alleges people defecating in Regina GoodLife Fitness showers

CALGARY — A social media post circulating online claims human feces were found in the shower at a GoodLife Fitness location in Regina.Sonduren Fanarredha shared a post on X expressing his disgust over the discovery."This is the GoodLife fitness in Regina. Somebody took a steaming sh** in the shower." Fanarredha said. "We need to hold people accountable,""When we go to the gym and if you see somebody taking a sh** in showers you need to go up to them and hold them accountable.".This is not the first post by Fanarredha expressing concern over hygiene standards at GoodLife Fitness.In June he posted a video after a location in Toronto had to put up a sign urging members not to use its sauna as a washroom. Fanarredha had finished his workout and intended to use the company’s dry sauna when he noticed the sign.The sign read: “Attention Members: The sauna is not a washroom. Using it as one will result in immediate suspension of your membership.”.The fitness company does maintain general facility rules across its clubs, including policies requiring members to respect shared spaces, follow hygiene expectations, and comply with staff instructions.Common hygiene rules in gyms including:Shower before entering sauna / steam room / pool areasSit on a towel (don’t sit directly on benches)No shaving, grooming, or “personal hygiene activities” in the saunaNo phones or filming in sauna/steam room areasNo pouring water on heaters in dry saunas (can damage equipment)No sexual activity or inappropriate behaviour (can lead to suspension or ban)GoodLife Fitness has not released a public statement regarding the incident at the Regina location.