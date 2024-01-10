AC passenger opens cabin door and falls to tarmac at YYZ

Mind the Gap, the last step is a doozy.An Air Canada passenger is feeling the effects of insult to injury after he inexplicably opened a cabin door on a flight from Toronto to Dubai and promptly fell about six metres to the tarmac at Pearson Airport on Monday evening.In a statement, Canada’s national airline said the passenger “boarded the aircraft normally” but instead of going to their seat opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the plane while it was still on the ground.The passenger suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken from the scene by paramedics and police. Air Canada said the plane, a Boeing 777 which was scheduled to carry 319 passengers to the United Arab Emirates, was delayed by about six hours.No details about the passenger or their injuries have been released although Air Canada and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority say they are continuing to investigate the incident.“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed,” added Air Canada in a statement. “We worked with the airline, Peel Regional Police and Peel EMS to provide support and to determine the immediate needs.”