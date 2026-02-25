Accused killer of Gaudreau brothers wants all charges dropped

The man accused of mowing down Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew on their bikes on Aug. 29, 2024, the night before their sister’s wedding, wants all charges against him thrown out.

This comes just days after the American men’s Olympic hockey team won the gold medal in Milan, defeating the Canadian squad in overtime by a score of 2-to 1. Johnny, who played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets, would have been on that Olympic team.

He was honoured by the US team during their post gold medal-win celebrations and his family was invited to Milan to watch the US semi-final game against Slovakia.

The accused, Sean Higgins, claimed on Tuesday, through his lawyer, their expert determined Higgins’ blood alcohol content (BAC) was .075 on that day, which is below the legal limit of .08.

Higgins has admitted he was drinking that day, telling the police he had five or six drinks, but claims he wasn’t drunk when he fatally struck the Gaudreau brothers and is demanding all charges against him to be dismissed and prosecutors to get a new indictment from a grand jury.