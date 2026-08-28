Accused U.S. Consulate shooter remains on bail after Crown loses review

OTTAWA — A 19-year-old accused of firing shots at the United States Consulate in Toronto will remain on bail after an Ontario Superior Court judge rejected the Crown’s attempt to have his release overturned.Zara Jabbi will remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring and other strict conditions.The reasons for both his initial release and Thursday’s bail-review decision are covered by a court-ordered publication ban.Jabbi is one of two men accused of opening fire on the consulate in downtown Toronto on March 10.Police allege a stolen white Honda CR-V stopped outside the building shortly before 5:30 a.m. and two men got out before firing multiple rounds at its glass doors and windows.People were inside the consulate at the time, but no injuries were reported..Jabbi was arrested in June and charged with six offences, including discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm, attacking the premises of an internationally protected person, possessing an unauthorized firearm and motor-vehicle theft.None of the allegations against him has been proven in court.He was released on bail July 7. The Crown later asked Superior Court Justice Heather McArthur to reverse that decision, but its application was dismissed Thursday.Jabbi’s co-accused, Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, remains in custody.The consulate shooting formed part of a wider police investigation into what authorities have described as a “criminals for hire” network allegedly recruiting young people to carry out and record shootings for money.Investigators have linked firearms examined during the investigation to shootings targeting the consulate, synagogues and businesses across the Greater Toronto Area.American prosecutors have suggested some of the violence may be connected to the Iranian regime, although that allegation has not been tested in court.This lead to the Conservative Party to start calling for the Federal government to designate Kat'aib Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.Toronto police and the RCMP executed a series of search warrants connected to the investigation in June.Toronto police Constable Marc Pinizzotto was fatally shot during one of those raids. Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in Pinizzotto’s death.The RCMP and its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team are treating the consulate shooting as a national-security incident.READ ALSO: WATCH: Toronto police charge 19-year-old and 15-year-old in U.S. Consulate shooting