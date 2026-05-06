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WATCH: Activists, researchers call for federal review of gender treatments for minors

Activists, researchers call for federal review of gender treatments for minors
Activists, researchers call for federal review of gender treatments for minorsCPAC
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Transgender
Puberty Blocker
Canpoli
Trans activist
Mia Hughes
Jeff Evely
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Western Standard
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