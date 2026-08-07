Canadian

Advocacy group urges U.S. to offer refugee status to Jewish Canadians

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Canadian Jewish News
Joe Roberts
Jewish Tulsa
Canadian Jewish families
Tulsa Tomorrow
American Jewish Committee
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news