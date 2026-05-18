AI chatbots becoming increasingly woven into everyday Canadian life

AI chatbot use is rapidly increasing in Canada, with surveys showing that millions of Canadians are now using these tools for work, school, productivity, and even personal support.Researchers are now warning about the risks associated with excessive use, particularly among teens and vulnerable individuals, as studies begin examining emerging patterns of dependency and social isolation linked to AI companions.Concerns are also growing over the safety implications of people using AI companions as substitutes for genuine human relationships.For some users, chatbots are becoming companions, confidants, and sources of emotional support..As AI chatbots become more advanced and emotionally responsive, experts are warning that some users are beginning to form deep emotional attachments to artificial companions.Users can customize certain features of their chatbots, including accents and speech patterns, allowing the interactions to more closely resemble human conversation.While many people use AI for productivity or quick answers to everyday questions, others report spending hours each day talking to chatbots for emotional comfort, relationship advice, or companionship instead of turning to friends, family, or mental health professionals.Unlike traditional social media platforms or search engines, modern AI chatbots are designed to hold personal conversations, remember details, offer reassurance, and simulate empathy — creating interactions that can feel emotionally real to users..For some users, advances in AI can create the illusion of intimacy and understanding without possessing genuine emotions, accountability, or human judgment.The instant gratification provided by chatbots for a wide range of requests, both personal and productivity-related, can also become highly addictive.Researchers from the University of British Columbia examined hundreds of posts on the social media platform Reddit, where users expressed concerns about either being addicted, or potentially becoming addicted, to their chatbots.Because chatbots are specifically designed to be consistently supportive, non-judgmental, and available at all times, experts warn that users may develop emotional reliance on them in ways that are difficult to recognize..In addition to emotional support, many users have begun relying on AI for quick medical and mental health advice, seeking reassurance or answers without long wait times.Medical professionals, however, have raised concerns that AI chatbots can sometimes provide inaccurate, misleading, or overly confident health information.Because AI systems generate responses based on patterns in data rather than genuine medical judgment, experts warn they may miss critical symptoms, misunderstand context, or fail to recognize medical emergencies.AI chatbots also do not have access to an individual’s medical history, physical examinations, or diagnostic testing, yet their human-like responses can create a false sense of reliability. Experts warn this could lead more people to self-diagnose, self-medicate, or make serious health decisions without consulting a qualified healthcare professional..Concerns also continue to grow around mental health, as specialists warn that more people are turning to AI chatbots for psychological support and therapy-like conversations.While chatbots may provide temporary comfort or coping suggestions, critics caution that they cannot properly assess suicide risk, trauma, addiction, or severe mental illness in the same way trained professionals can.Experts also warn that emotionally dependent users may become isolated from real support systems and increasingly rely on artificial reassurance instead of seeking qualified care.Although supporters argue that AI tools can improve access to information and help assist overwhelmed healthcare systems, critics warn that unchecked reliance on chatbot-generated diagnoses could contribute to misinformation, anxiety, delayed treatment, and potentially harmful medical outcomes.