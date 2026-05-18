Canadian

AI chatbots becoming increasingly woven into everyday Canadian life

The rise of AI chatbots is sparking new questions about technology, mental health, and human connection, with concerns about risks.
Talking to an AI chatbot
Talking to an AI chatbotChatGBT
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Western Standard
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