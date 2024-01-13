AI determines what various NBA team fans look like

The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to develop images of the average fans of select National Basketball Association teams. These images were made out of entertainment and wonder. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should be treated as hypotheticals. .The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to produce images of the average fans of every Canadian National Hockey League team on January 7. READ MORE: AI determines what Canadian NHL team fans look likeThese images were produced out of entertainment and curiosity. The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should be recognized as hypotheticals.