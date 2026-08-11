Air Canada extends Dubai flight suspension into 2027

CALGARY — Air Canada has extended its suspension of flights between Canada and Dubai until January 2027, delaying the route’s previously planned October return.The airline announced the latest extension as it continues to monitor conditions affecting air travel in the Middle East.Air Canada’s flights to and from Dubai International Airport will remain suspended until mid-January 2027. The airline had previously planned to resume service on Oct. 25.The suspension of flights between Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel, have also been suspended through the same period."Due to the situation in the Middle East, flights to and from Dubai (DXB) and Tel Aviv (TLV) continue to be suspended." The airline stated."Flights for both Dubai and Tel Aviv will remain cancelled until mid-January 2027."Air Canada said the decision remains connected to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, with the carrier prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew..The airline initially suspended its Dubai and Tel Aviv services in March. As the regional situation continued, the carrier repeatedly pushed back its planned restart date.In June, Air Canada extended the suspension through Oct. 24, citing the ongoing situation in the Middle East. At the time, that represented another delay from the previously announced September restart.Air Canada has not indicated that it is permanently abandoning its Dubai service. The suspension is being treated as a temporary measure, with the airline continuing to list Dubai as part of its international network.Air Canada is not alone in changing its Middle East schedules, international carriers including KLM, Singapore Airlines and British Airways have also made adjustments to flights in the region as airlines assess operational and security conditions..Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a major international connecting hub, serving passengers travelling between the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and other regions. As a result, the suspension can also affect travellers who would have used Dubai as a connecting point rather than their final destination.Travellers with affected bookings are advised to check their reservations and Air Canada's information about rebooking and other options.Air Canada is expected to provide further updates as the January 2027 date approaches.