Canadian

Air Canada extends Dubai flight suspension into 2027

Air Canada #616 Boeing 767-200ER at Toronto Pearson International Airport
Air Canada #616 Boeing 767-200ER at Toronto Pearson International AirportWS Files
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Air Canada
Tel Aviv
KLM
Dubai flight suspension
Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Air Canada flight suspension
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