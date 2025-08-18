Canadian

Air Canada flight attendants strike ruled ‘unlawful’ by labour board

Air Canada flight attendants
Air Canada flight attendantsScreenshot: YouTube
Published on

Canada's labour relations board has declared the strike by Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants illegal.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) ruled this morning that the Canadian Union of Public Employees broke the law when it defied a back-to-work order on Sunday. 

The board called the union's actions "unlawful."

READ MORE
BC nurse suspended, fined nearly $94,000 over ‘I ♥ JK Rowling’ billboard
Air Canada flight attendants

The decision orders union leaders to send their members back to work by noon today. 

It also directs the flight attendants themselves to return to their duties right away.

"The members of the union's bargaining unit are directed to resume the performance of their duties immediately and to refrain from engaging in unlawful strike activities," said the directive.

Jennifer Webster, Vice-Chairperson of the CIRB, signed the order.

Air Canada asked the board to issue this ruling. 

The airline suspended its financial guidance for the third quarter and full year today because of the strike and flight cancellations.

READ MORE
DUR: Smith fixed the receipts in days, babies left to die for decades
Air Canada flight attendants

Flight attendants walked off the job early Saturday morning. 

This halted about 700 flights a day and grounded Canada's largest airline.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu used Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code on August 16 to order an end to the stoppage. 

Hajdu directed the CIRB to help solve the dispute through arbitration.

The union ignored the order. 

Air Canada then cancelled plans to resume some flights on Sunday.

READ MORE
RUBENSTEIN: Parks Canada drops ‘genocide’ but keeps the narrative
Air Canada flight attendants

Air Canada says it will restart operations this evening. 

However, it remains unclear how this will happen given the ongoing dispute.

The airline and union negotiators cannot agree on wages. 

Air Canada has offered a pay increase of 17.2% over four years.

READ MORE
PARKE: Culture and politics, who shapes whom?
Air Canada flight attendants

The union says this offer does not account for inflation over the past decade. 

Union members want fair compensation for work they do before planes take off.

Air Canada
Strike
Flight Attendants
Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB)
Air Canada Strike
cirb
illegal strike

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news