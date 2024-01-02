Air Canada ranked worst North American airline for on-time arrivals in 2023

Air Canada was the least on-time airline of all major North American air carriers in 2023, according to a study conducted by aviation analytics company Cirium. Air Canada finished in 10th place with 63.17% of all flights in 2023 arriving on time, according to a Tuesday study. Cirium said it tracked 99.8% of Air Canada’s flights. Its completion factor was 96.29%. It had 376,451 total flights in 2023. Canada's other major carrier WestJet placed seventh, with 69.29% of its flights arriving on time.Cirium went on to say Delta Air Lines came in first place for on-time arrival at 84.72%. It added it tracked 99.98% of Delta’s flights. Its completion factor was 98.82%. It had 1.6 million total flights in 2023. Second place went to Alaska Airlines (82.25%). This was followed by American Airlines (80.61%), United Airlines (80.04%) and Southwest Airlines (76.26%). In total, 8.4 million total flights were made in North America in 2023. Three-quarters of these flights arrived on time. Cirium acknowledged the most on-time global airline was Columbian airline SA Avianca (85.73%). It said it tracked 99.24% of SA Avianca’s flights. Its completion factor was 99.08%. When it came to total flights, 213,039 were made. After SA Avianca was Brazilian air carrier Azul (85.51%). This was followed by Qatar Airlines (85.11%), Delta (84.72%), and Spanish air carrier Iberia (84.38%). In total, 5.8 million total flights took off for global destinations in 2023. For global flights, 83.67% of them arrived on time. Air Canada was the least on-time airline of all major North American air carriers in June, according to a July study conducted by Cirium.READ MORE: Air Canada ranked worst North American airline for on-time performance in JuneIt finished in ninth place with 52.5% of its flights in June arriving on time, according to the study. Cirium said it tracked 99.8% of its flights. Its completion factor was 93.6%. It made 33,544 total flights in June. The data presented in this study was derived from the Cirium Core, which holds information from more than 2,000 sources. It verifies and quality checks all the data as it is processed.