Canadian

Air Canada sells 25% Aeroplan stake in $2.5 billion deal

Air Canada announces $2.5-billion investment in Aeroplan
Air Canada announces $2.5-billion investment in AeroplanX/Canva
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Air Canada
Blackstone
Aeroplans
La Caisse
PSB Investments
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI)
John Di Bert
Air Canada's executive vice-president Craig Landry
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