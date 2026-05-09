Alberta Conservative MP warns against using beef in South American trade talks

OTTAWA — Conservative MP David Bexte says the federal government should not use Canada’s beef sector as a bargaining chip in ongoing trade negotiations with the Mercosur bloc.Speaking to the Western Standard on Friday, Bexte criticized the Liberal government’s approach to trade discussions involving Mercosur, the South American trade bloc that includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.“The Liberal government is just more than willing to use the agriculture industry at large, but beef industry specifically, as a bargaining chip,” Bexte said. The comments come as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares for a visit to Brazil later this year, where trade diversification and closer economic ties with Mercosur are expected to feature prominently in discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.Bexte argued Canadian producers are being asked to compete against imports that do not meet the same regulatory and production standards.“They’re opening up Canada to import large quantities of Mercosur beef that is not treated to the same standards, the same phytosanitary standards, the same standards for human safety and human health as Canadian beef,” he said. “So it is not a level playing field.” .Bexte also raised concerns about food safety and animal treatment standards, arguing Canada maintains among the highest standards globally.“We’re the best in the world at treating our animals fairly, safely and humanely,” he said. “We’re the best in the world at food safety.” He said there have been few details from Ottawa about how additional imports would benefit Canadians or how regulatory standards would be enforced.“There’s no assurances at all,” Bexte said. The Conservative MP stressed he supports free trade in principle, but said trade agreements must ensure equal standards between countries.“We’re all about free trade, but it has to be free,” he said. “It has to be absolutely on a level playing field and fair for fair.” Canada has been exploring deeper trade ties with Mercosur as part of a broader effort to diversify export markets beyond the United States.