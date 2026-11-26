OTTAWA — Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing a federal government contractor of threatening the job of an Alberta nurse who met with him following the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright last month.Poilievre took a point of privilege in the House of Commons on Wednesday, claiming that nurse Maureen Carpenter's job had been put at risk because she'd spoken to her local MP.Carpenter works at Wainwright Hospital and provides nursing at the base under a Calian Health contract.Carpenter was involved in the treatment of soldiers who had suffered severe burns as a result of the October 17 fire at the Alberta base.Five Canadian soldiers were killed in the incident, and dozens more were injured.Poilievre (who represents Battle River-Crowfoot in Alberta) visited the community in the days after the tragedy to meet with the military and first responders..Fifth soldier dies from injuries after CFB Wainwright fire.The Conservative leader said that both he and Carpenter had been given the go-ahead by military personnel for the meeting.Photos of the encounter were then posted on Poilievre's social media accounts.Poilievre says Carpenter was subsequently reprimanded and given the impression that her contract would not be renewed."If the people can't speak to us, we can't speak for them," Poilievre told the Commons on Wednesday.Poilievre said Carpenter had also raised the issue of the need for additional mental health support for first responders and military personnel who had been traumatized by the Wainwright events.He argued that intimidating constituents into silence when they wish to speak to their MP is a form of interference with the duties of Parliament..Poilievre says he raised it privately with National Defense Minister David McGuinty about a month ago, hoping it could be resolved without coming before Parliament."I will be quite upfront and say that I genuinely tried to resolve this quietly. It was by no means my intention that this would ever come before the House of Commons," Poilievre said.Instead, he claimed Carpenter's position had got worse as a result of his intervention.Poilievre said he was willing to have it referred to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs for investigation.Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Government House Leader, confirmed Poilievre's concerns and said the government would look into the circumstances of the allegations.Deputy Speaker Tom Kmiec said Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia would return to issue the ruling on the privilege question.