Canadian

Alberta senator blasts Tim Hortons’ Harry Potter collab, pitches Pride Timbit instead

Rainbow timbits
Rainbow timbitsTim Hortons (Via Facebook)
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Pride
Tim Hortons
Jk Rowling
Kristopher Wells
Harry Potter
Canpoli
Timbits
Pride advocacy groups
Senator Kristopher Wells
logo
Western Standard
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